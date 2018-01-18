Today's news

Kansas City, St. Louis fail to make final list for Amazon HQ

By Associated Press

January 18, 2018

Amazon has announced its list of 20 cities for a second headquarters, and both big cities in Missouri failed to make the cut.

St. Louis and Kansas City were among 238 cities making a bid to be the site of a second headquarters. The 20 finalists were announced Thursday.

The online retailer in September opened the search and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company expects it will bring up to 50,000 jobs. A final selection will be announced later this year.

Missouri officials also submitted a bid separate from the two cities that would have involved an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan areas.

Comments

Richard Heckler 6 hours, 59 minutes ago

Taxpayers should be thankful ...... corporate welfare is recklessly spent on wealthy corporations.

