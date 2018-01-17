Today's news

Kansas chief justice argues court system needs more funds

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, gave his annual State of the Judiciary speech Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018, during a joint session of the House and Senate in the House chamber. (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, gave his annual State of the Judiciary speech Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018, during a joint session of the House and Senate in the House chamber. (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

By Associated Press

January 17, 2018

Advertisement

TOPEKA — Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss has told legislators that judicial branch employees are so underpaid that the problem threatens the state's ability to provide justice.

Nuss made an aggressive pitch for greater funding for the court system during his annual State of the Judiciary address Wednesday to a joint session of the Legislature.

The chief justice's speech came a week after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback released budget proposals that did not include nearly $20 million in additional funds sought by the courts for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Nuss said the pay for all job classifications within the court system are below market rates and some by as much as 21 percent.

He said low pay has given Kansas courts an unusually high turnover rate.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

MerriAnnie Smith 5 hours ago

The way to kill a Democracy: Starve it to death

If you give it some thought.... countries that are not based on Democracy have governments that can't be destroyed by government workers just ignoring what the government demands.

That's not true of Democracies. You CAN destroy democracy if the members of government simply DECIDE not to rule as if it's a democracy. They rule for the wealthy who buy the government from them. They under-fund government services.

It's especially egregious when they under-fund the third branch of our checks-and-balances type of government - the branch that ensures equal protection under the law for ALL citizens, not just the ones the rulers like.

2

Sign in to comment

loading...