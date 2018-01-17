Burglars make off with prescription meds from west Lawrence pharmacy

Multiple suspects reportedly broke into a west Lawrence pharmacy and took prescription medications, police say.

The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Sigler Pharmacy, 4951 W. 18th St., Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to a business alarm at the location and found signs that someone had forced entry, Smith said.

Police determined that the suspects had entered the pharmacy portion of the building, which is shared with Lawrence Family Practice, and stole “numerous prescription medications,” Smith said.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived, Smith said.

This is at least the second pharmacy burglary police have investigated in recent months in Lawrence. In October, a suspect reportedly broke in and stole pills from Sigler Pharmacy's Sixth Street location.

