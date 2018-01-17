Today's news

Burglars make off with prescription meds from west Lawrence pharmacy

By Sara Shepherd

January 17, 2018

Advertisement

Multiple suspects reportedly broke into a west Lawrence pharmacy and took prescription medications, police say.

The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Sigler Pharmacy, 4951 W. 18th St., Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to a business alarm at the location and found signs that someone had forced entry, Smith said.

Police determined that the suspects had entered the pharmacy portion of the building, which is shared with Lawrence Family Practice, and stole “numerous prescription medications,” Smith said.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived, Smith said.

This is at least the second pharmacy burglary police have investigated in recent months in Lawrence. In October, a suspect reportedly broke in and stole pills from Sigler Pharmacy's Sixth Street location.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...