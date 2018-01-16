New York Elementary’s MLK Chili Feed rescheduled for Monday

New York Elementary School’s annual MLK Chili Feed has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22.
Originally, the event was planned for Tuesday, Jan. 16, but was postponed after Tuesday’s weather-related school closures. The chili feed is now set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at New York Elementary, 936 New York St.
All are welcome. Cash donations will be collected at the door, with proceeds benefiting New York Elementary. Chili, side dishes, drinks and desserts will be offered for a free-will donation.
Comments
Frank A Janzen 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Why didn't anyone inform us -- send an email -- that the chili feed was canceled??? I walked down to NY School from 14th and NH in 10 degree weather, with some carrots to donate, and found two other people there who had also come for the food. We knew that school was canceled, but I, for one, thought that the chili feed was still on.
