New York Elementary’s MLK Chili Feed rescheduled for Monday

New York Elementary School’s annual MLK Chili Feed has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22.

Originally, the event was planned for Tuesday, Jan. 16, but was postponed after Tuesday’s weather-related school closures. The chili feed is now set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at New York Elementary, 936 New York St.

All are welcome. Cash donations will be collected at the door, with proceeds benefiting New York Elementary. Chili, side dishes, drinks and desserts will be offered for a free-will donation.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.