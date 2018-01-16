Lawrence woman dies in crash on I-70

A Lawrence woman died Monday night on Interstate 70, just west of the Lecompton interchange.

Andrea Lea O'Connor, 43 of Lawrence, was killed around 9:45 p.m. Monday when her 2014 Jeep Wrangler left the highway and struck a bridge pillar, according to a preliminary crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

O'Connor was headed west, near mile marker 196.2, at the time of the crash, according to the report. The closest bridge to that mile marker is the overpass at E 800 Road, just west of the turnoff for Kansas Highway 10 and the South Lawrence Trafficway.

The report does not indicate that other vehicles were involved.

O'Connor was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.