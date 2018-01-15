Roadwork for Jan. 15, 2018

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project is expected to be complete by August 2018.

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. The southbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive are closed. Traffic is detoured to the northbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for northbound and southbound vehicles. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

