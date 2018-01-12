Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Jan. 16 meeting

Executive session

• Consider a motion to recess into executive session as set forth below.

ACTION: Approve motion to recess into executive session for 60 minutes for the purpose of discussing the performance of a non-elected employee, pursuant to the non-elected personnel matter exception, K.S.A 75-4319(b)(1). The justification for the executive session is to keep non-elected personnel matters confidential at this time. At the conclusion of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission Room.

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 01/08/18 and City Commission Orientation meeting from 01/10/18.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1763 for one (1) roll off container truck for the Solid Waste Division, to the low bidder, American Equipment Co., in the amount of $112,145, as part of the 2018 CIP (PW 18F5CIP) replacement schedule.

b) Award Bid No. B1762 for one (1) rear load refuse truck for the Solid Waste Division, to the low bidder, Downing Sales and Service, in the amount of $107,224.00, as part of the 2018 CIP (PW 18F2CIP) replacement schedule.

c) Approve the purchase of nine (9) new paratransit vehicles (T-Lift) from Kansas Truck Equipment, Co., in the amount of $621,000, utilizing the existing Kansas Department of Transportation State bid.

• Adopt the following resolution(s):

a) Resolution No. 7236, setting a public hearing date of March 6, 2018, pursuant to K.S.A 12-1750 et. seq., to consider ordering the structures at 1512 Oak Hill Avenue to be repaired or demolished.

b) Resolution No. 7237, adopting the City of Lawrence, Kansas Non-motorized Project Prioritization Policy.

• Approve T-Hangar lease rates of $225.00 for Hangars A and $250.00 for Hangars B and C per month for 2018 and for future years increase the rental rates by three percent (3%) annually.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Design Engineering Services Agreement, in the amount of $169,030, with PEC, P.A. for Project No. PW1722 and UT1720 – 23rd Street Geometric and Waterline Improvements Project.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a license agreement for the use of right-of-way with the property owner of 1052 W. 24th Street for the connection of a side yard drainage pipe, i.e., a French drain system to a manhole that is part of the existing public storm sewer.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engineering Services Agreement, in the amount of $224,516, with George Butler Associates, Inc. for Project No. UT1804 - City of Lawrence 2018 Flow Monitoring Program.

• Authorize a change to the agenda language regarding general public comment to clarify that the public may comment on items, except those which appear on the consent or regular agenda portion of the meeting agenda, during general public comment.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Continue public hearing from December 5, 2017, to consider a vacation request, submitted by Larry Wedman, to vacate a pedestrian easement designation, located with “Tract A” of Landon Court Addition, a minor subdivision in Block One, Westwood Hills.

ACTION: Conduct public hearing. Deny the request to vacate a pedestrian easement designation, if appropriate.

• Continue public hearing from December 19, 2017, to consider a request for vacation of utility easements in Fairfield Farms East Addition No. 1, an Addition to the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, Kansas.

ACTION: Conduct public hearing. Approve the request for a vacation of utility easements, if appropriate.

• Consider options for revenues collected in 2017 as a result of the miscellaneous accounts receivable review.

ACTION: Approve staff recommendation to use revenues collected in 2017 as a result of the miscellaneous accounts receivable review to:

• offset the cost of the miscellaneous accounts receivable review;

• put funds toward the purchase of new accounting software that would include an accounts receivable module; and

• amend the CIP modifying the funding source for the $600,000 of affordable housing projects to cash from either the revenue collected through the miscellaneous accounts receivable review or by moving Parks and Recreation projects totaling $600,000 from cash to General Obligation debt, if appropriate.

• Consider the following recommendations from the Affordable Housing Advisory Board:

a) Receive recommendations for 2017 and 2018 Housing Trust Fund applications from the Affordable Housing Advisory Board. Consider authorizing staff to draft agreements with Tenants to Homeowners, Lawrence Habitat for Humanity and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center for 2017 and 2018 Housing Trust Fund projects, subject to the contingencies recommended by the Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

ACTION: Receive recommendations and authorize staff to draft agreements with Tenants to Homeowners, Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, and Bert Nash Community Health Center for 2017 and 2018 Housing Trust Fund projects, if appropriate.

b) Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9427, amending Chapter 1, Article 18, Section 1-1802 of the Code of the City of Lawrence, increasing the number of members on the Affordable Housing Advisory Board to 12, and changing the term limits that members can serve, and repealing existing section 1-1802.

ACTION: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9427, amending Chapter 1, Article 18, Section 1-1802 of the Code of the City of Lawrence, regarding the Affordable Housing Advisory Board, if appropriate.

• Receive staff report on Commercial Single-Stream Recycling Pilot Program and consider approving the proposed business plan.

ACTION: Receive Report and approve the proposed business plan.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19. This item was deferred from December 5, 2017.

ACTION: Adopt on first reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.