Judge temporarily blocks new Topeka tobacco ordinance

— A Shawnee County judge has temporarily blocked a new Topeka ordinance that banned tobacco sales to people younger than 21, citing potential conflicts between the ordinance and state law.

Kansas law allows tobacco sales to people 18 and older. In December, the Topeka City Council barred people under 21 from purchasing tobacco products. The ban was scheduled to take effect Thursday.

Two Topeka businesses on Wednesday sued the city over the ordinance.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the city is instructing employees not to enforce the ordinance until the legal questions are resolved.

The Kansas Vapers Association, which supported the lawsuit, said the temporary injunction ensures Topeka businesses that sell tobacco won't lose money while the case is in court.

A hearing on the temporary injunction is set for Feb. 1.

