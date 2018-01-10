Light glaze of ice possible Thursday morning in Douglas County

Winter weather is expected to return to the Lawrence and Douglas County area Thursday, potentially creating slick travel conditions for the morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a winter weather advisory for Douglas County from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday.

The weather service predicts a mix of precipitation — snow, rain and freezing rain that could result in a "light glaze" of ice — with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, and Thursday's high temperature should reach the upper 30s, the weather service said Wednesday.

Colder air is expected Thursday night and into the weekend, with single-digit lows and wind chill readings around zero, according to the weather service.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.