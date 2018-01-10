Lawrence roofing contractor suspended amid consumer protection complaints

— Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that a Lawrence roofing contractor has been suspended from doing business in Kansas, pending the outcome of a state lawsuit alleging that it violated state consumer protection laws.

A judge in Jefferson County issued a temporary restraining order on Friday banning New Era Roofing & Restoration, LLC, from doing business as a roofing contractor in the state, pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

The company, formerly known as New Era Roofing, LLC, 2601 Iowa St, allegedly received payment from an area consumer for roofing services that were never performed. The company also is accused of failing to maintain its registration as a roofing contractor.

A woman who answered the phone at the company said it no longer engages in the roofing business since the death of its owner last year. She also said she intended to resolve the complaint.

