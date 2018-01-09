Today's news

Lawrence teen's leg broken after being pinned between two cars at LHS

By Joanna Hlavacek

January 9, 2018

A Lawrence High School student was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being pinned between two cars, one driven by another student.

Few details were available as of Tuesday morning because a police report on the incident was not yet available.

Julie Boyle, the school district’s executive director of communications, wrote in an email that the injured student became pinned between two cars in the school parking lot; one car was driven by another LHS student and the other was parked. The injured student was then taken by ambulance to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, including a broken leg.

The school has notified both students’ parents, Boyle said. Lawrence Police are still investigating the incident, she said. The Journal-World will update this story as the police report and more details become available.

