Topeka police name 1 of 2 found dead following 16-hour standoff

— Police have confirmed the identity of one of two people found dead inside a northeastern Kansas townhome after a nearly 16-hour standoff with officers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 33-year-old Juan Lucio was the man found dead inside the Topeka townhome. Police have not yet released the name of the woman found dead.

Police say Lucio barricaded himself inside the home and fired at first responders throughout the standoff, which began about 10 p.m. Thursday. The standoff ended around 1:30 p.m. Friday. No officers were injured.

Officers found the bodies when they entered the home after firing tear gas inside.

Police rescued another woman spotted waving at officers from a second floor window.

Police spokeswoman Coleen Stuart says officers fired no shots during the standoff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.