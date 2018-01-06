Drizzle, light rain could make for slick streets Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Topeka is warning that drizzle or light showers could make for slick streets Sunday morning before temperatures start to warm before noon.

Bill Gargan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said there was a chance of drizzle and light rain starting about 5 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be at or near freezing but there could be isolated slick spots on roadways because pavement is so cold from recent frigid temperatures, he said.

The threat of slick streets should end around 10 to 11 a.m. as temperatures rise above freezing toward an afternoon high of 37 to 38 degrees, Gargan said. That will be the start of a warming trend that will see highs in or near the 50s Monday through Wednesday, he said.

The next chance for badly needed precipitation will be Wednesday night and Thursday, Gargan said. That would probably come in the form of rain in eastern Kansas, although the northwestern part of the state could see heavy snow, he said. Once that system clears, cold, dry weather will return, he said.

