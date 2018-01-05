Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Jan. 8 meeting

A. State of the City Address:

• Mayor Soden will deliver the State of the City Address.

B. Recognition/Proclamation/Presentation:

• Proclaim the week of January 8 – 15, 2018 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week.

C. Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 12/27/17.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

Mental Health Board meeting of 10/31/17

•Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Authorize the City Manager to execute purchase orders in an amount not to exceed $200,000 for any individual pre-qualified plumbing contractor, and $1,000,000 total for all plumbing contractors for 2018 private property inflow and infiltration repairs associated with Project No. UT1305 - Rapid Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Program (CIP #UT9909). Staff Memo & Attachments

•Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9430, exempting a portion of ad valorem property taxation for a new addition for Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, for economic development purposes.

• Approve the use of approximately 2,874 SF of synthetic turf for golf practice purposes adjacent to the Alvamar Practice building and adjacent to the University Golf Practice Facility, associated with Final Development Plan, FDP-17-00267, for Alvamar Phase 4, located at 1810 Birdie Way and 1800 Birdie Way. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Eagle 1968 LC, property owner of record. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize the Mayor to sign Releases of Mortgage for: Staff Memo

a) Mary L. Hodson, 1802 W. 22nd Street;

b) Robert W. Harwood, 1730 W. 22nd Street; and

c) Georgia R. Shelby, 432 Elm Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda items

• Receive comments from Mayor Soden and City Commission.

• The City Clerk will conduct swearing in of newly elected City Commissioners. The new City Commission will be seated.

• Conduct election of Mayor.

Mayor Soden will receive nominations for Mayor. Nominations for Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote on the position of Mayor.

Conduct election of Vice-Mayor.

The Mayor will receive nominations for Vice-Mayor. Nominations for Vice-Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote on the position of Vice-Mayor.

• Comments from Mayor and City Commission.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

