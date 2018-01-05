Humane Society fundraising stretches on, but shelter leaders say announcement coming soon

The Lawrence Humane Society’s campaign to raise millions of dollars to construct a new animal shelter is moving forward slower than planned, though shelter leaders indicate they could reach their fundraising goal soon.

When the public portion of the campaign launched in April, the goal was to finish raising the money by the end of 2017. As of Friday afternoon, leaders at the animal shelter had not announced completion of the campaign but said in a statement to the Journal-World they expect to make an announcement in coming weeks.

“As of January 5, 2018, the Lawrence Humane Society is in the process of completing fundraising efforts for its capital campaign to build a new animal shelter,” read a statement provided by Meghan Scheibe, director of development and marketing. “The shelter is currently in the process of year-end financial reconciliations, and looks forward to sharing an updated total — and some exciting news — with the local community later this month.”

The new $7.5 million animal shelter will replace the current shelter in eastern Lawrence. The city of Lawrence is providing the project a $2.5 million grant and a $2.5 million loan, which enables the shelter to get better financing rates.

The statement was provided in response to a Journal-World request for how much the shelter has left to raise. The last progress update on the Humane Society’s website, lawrencehumane.org, states that the shelter has raised “more than 70 percent” of the $7.5 million total, which includes the financial support from the city.

Though the City Commission has indicated it will provide the $5 million in support, city Finance Director Bryan Kidney said the process is dependent on a $2.5 million contribution from the Humane Society. Kidney said he has been getting updates from leaders at the Humane Society and that he hasn’t gotten word yet that the required amount has been raised.

“When they’re able to and when they’re ready — as this is designed — that’s what would prompt (the next step),” Kidney said.

City ordinance requires that stray animals be impounded, and in January 2017 the City Commission approved a resolution of intent to issue the $5 million in bonds to fund the loan and the grant. Kidney said that resolution is the first step in the process, and once the shelter has raised the required amount of money, the Commission will consider a financial contract between the city and the Humane Society.

“Because right now we just have the resolution of intent that says we intend to do this, but we don’t have anything in place yet that specifies how that works,” Kidney said. “So that’s the next step.”

The new shelter will be built on the Humane Society’s current site, 1805 E. 19th St., and once it’s complete, the old shelter will be torn down. Plans previously shared with the Journal-World call for the new building to have an expanded medical clinic and better isolation rooms for sick animals, which shelter leaders have said will allow them to save more animals.

