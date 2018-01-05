Today's news

Holcom recreation center to temporarily close

By Staff Report

January 5, 2018

The Holcom Park Recreation Center will be closed next week because of floor refinishing.

The entire Holcom facility, 2700 W. 27th St., will be closed Monday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 13 while the gym floor is refinished, according to a city news release. Holcom is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

The city's other recreation facilities will remain open throughout the week at their scheduled hours of operation, which can be found on the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s website, lprd.org.

