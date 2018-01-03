Man found dead in burning vehicle in Topeka was from Lawrence; death ruled homicide

The body found inside a burning vehicle Saturday in Topeka was that of a Lawrence man, and his death has been ruled a homicide, Topeka police said Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Arnulfo Garcia, 30, of Lawrence, according to a police news release issued Wednesday.
The Shawnee County Coroner's Office has ruled Garcia’s death a homicide, and Topeka Fire Department arson investigators have ruled that the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set, according to the police news release.
Garcia’s body was found about 2 a.m. Dec. 30 near Southeast 15th Street and Southeast Hudson Boulevard.
Police and fire crews were dispatched to the area for a report of a vehicle on fire, police said previously. While putting out the fire crews noticed a person inside, who was dead.
Topeka police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 785-368-9400.
Garcia's death was Topeka's 30th homicide of 2017, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. That's the city's highest ever for one year, according to records.
Contact public safety reporter Sara ShepherdHave a tip or story idea?
- sshepherd@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7187
- @saramarieshep
More stories
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment