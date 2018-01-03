Man charged with sexually exploiting child in Douglas County

A man has been charged with sexually exploiting a child in Douglas County.

Freddie J. Sierra Jr., 41, was charged Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony. According to the charges, between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 Sierra allegedly promoted a performance that included sexually explicit conduct by a child under 14, or a person he believed to be under 14.

The charges do not include the age of any alleged victim. One of the listed witnesses in the case is an 11-year-old.

Sierra was arrested Tuesday in North Lawrence, according to jail records. Neither the jail log nor court charges list an address for him.

The charge stems from a Lawrence Police Department case.

The crime was reported to police on Monday, according to the day’s police activity log. When asked by the Journal-World, Lawrence police declined to provide any information about the report, citing its nature as a sex crime.

The Journal-World requested Sierra’s mugshot Wednesday from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, but did not immediately receive a response as to whether it would be released.

