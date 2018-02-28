Water main leaks cause lane closures on Monterey Way and Rhode Island Street

Water mains leaks have caused lane closures on Monterey Way and Rhode Island Street, and the city is advising motorists to expect delays during high traffic periods.

Specifically, a water main leak at the intersection of Sixth Street and Monterey Way has closed one eastbound lane and the westbound turn lane, according to a news release from the city. A water main leak on Rhode Island Street has reduced traffic to one lane north of Seventh Street.

In both locations, the water main has been repaired, but lane closures exist while crews work on pavement restoration, according to the release. All lanes in both locations will reopen to traffic on Friday.

