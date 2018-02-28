KU police arrest man on suspicion of robbery, assortment of crimes associated with domestic violence case

University of Kansas police arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and a string of other crimes in an ongoing domestic violence case.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Topeka man, was booked into jail about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after being arrested at the KU Office of Public Safety, according to jail records. Other suspected crimes listed with his arrest are kidnapping, aggravated burglary, domestic battery, stalking, property damage and drug possession.

The alleged crimes stem from an ongoing domestic situation in which a number of incidents reportedly happened on the KU campus over a period of time, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of KU police.

The suspect in the case is not a KU student but the female victim is, Anguiano said.

The victim reported the situation and police opened their investigation on Monday, Anguiano said.

He said the victim reported minor injuries but did not require an ambulance. No weapons were reported to have been used in the crimes, he said.

As of Wednesday morning, the man had not been charged in Douglas County District Court.



