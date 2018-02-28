Today's news

Free document destruction event planned in Lawrence for National Consumer Protection Week

By Staff Report

February 28, 2018

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is planning a free document destruction event in Lawrence to celebrate National Consumer Protection Week, which is March 4 through March 10.

The event, one of multiple happening statewide, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 1930 Harper St.

Shredding will be done on site, according to the attorney general’s office. Participants are asked to limit the amount of documents they bring to three small bags or boxes.

Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in an announcement.

For more consumer protection tips from the attorney general, visit InYourCornerKansas.org.

