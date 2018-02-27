Jurors sent home, trial pushed back for man who allegedly solicited undercover officer online

Jurors took seats in the jury box just long enough to be sent home Tuesday morning, in what would have been a trial for a man charged with soliciting sex from an undercover officer.

The jury selection process took nearly the entire day Monday. Tuesday morning, before jurors were sworn in, Douglas County District Court Judge Paula Martin said the trial was being pushed back because additional evidence came to light the night before.

“In light of that, the defense has requested a continuance and it’s been granted,” Martin said.

The weeklong trial was rescheduled for April 9 in the case of Michael L. Henderson, 37, of Lawrence, who was charged in October 2016 with one count of electronic solicitation, a felony. According to the charges, he allegedly solicited a person he thought was 14 or 15 to commit an unlawful sexual act.

In September 2016, Henderson posted a personal ad on Craigslist’s men-seeking-women section stating he was looking for a bowling partner, according to court documents. One person who responded and from whom Henderson allegedly solicited unlawful sex acts was not actually a teenage girl but an undercover officer posing as one, according to court documents.

Henderson talked about sex and offered to bring condoms when they met, prosecutors alleged in court filings.

The last-minute evidence was a series of emails between a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective and a woman he said shared information — though he didn't specify what — leading the office to become suspicious of Henderson and open its investigation.

Detective Dean Ohman said he did not initially include those messages in the case file because the woman was not a victim or related to the crime and because the information she sent was not “investigative” in nature. While looking over documents to prepare for this week’s trial, he recalled the additional emails and provided them to prosecutors Monday, he said.



Henderson’s appointed attorney, Nicholas David, has contended in previous court filings that the police sting was unfair and prompted by “baseless accusations” by a different woman that Henderson had molested her child.

The state has argued that Henderson was predisposed to commit electronic solicitation, and thus law enforcement’s conduct was justified, according to previous court filings by prosecutor Alice Walker. Walker said evidence in the case pointed to the possibility of child sexual abuse and also included prior sexually charged social media posts and online dating profiles.

