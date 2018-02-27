Douglas County Commission cancels weekly meeting

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting for this week because one or more commissioners had a schedule conflict. The County Commission is next scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. March 7 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

