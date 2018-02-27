Archive for Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Douglas County Commission cancels weekly meeting

By From staff report

February 27, 2018

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting for this week because one or more commissioners had a schedule conflict. The County Commission is next scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. March 7 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

