Today's news

Roadwork for Feb. 26, 2018

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

Shutterstock Photo. Enlarge photo.

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

By Staff Report

February 26, 2018

Advertisement

• Harper Street from East Glenn Drive to East 19th Street will undergo a waterline replacement project beginning Monday and is scheduled to be completed by April 27. Temporary parking restrictions will be posted in the worksite area, in addition to other parking restrictions as needed.

• Nineteenth Street will be closed in both directions between Haskell Avenue and Barker Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The planned detour will be 15th Street. The project is part of a sanitary sewer line restoration near the Burroughs Creek Trail that was scheduled to be completed last week. The street closures were delayed due to weather.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...