Roadwork for Feb. 26, 2018

• Harper Street from East Glenn Drive to East 19th Street will undergo a waterline replacement project beginning Monday and is scheduled to be completed by April 27. Temporary parking restrictions will be posted in the worksite area, in addition to other parking restrictions as needed.

• Nineteenth Street will be closed in both directions between Haskell Avenue and Barker Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The planned detour will be 15th Street. The project is part of a sanitary sewer line restoration near the Burroughs Creek Trail that was scheduled to be completed last week. The street closures were delayed due to weather.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.