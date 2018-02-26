Today's news

Kobach invites NRA to hold convention in Kansas

In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach presides over the Kansas House while new members are sworn in during the opening day of the Kansas legislature in Topeka, Kan.

By Associated Press

February 26, 2018

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is urging the National Rifle Association to bring its annual convention to Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican gubernatorial candidate tweeted over the weekend that he's reached out to the NRA to urge the group to bring the gathering to Kansas.

Kobach earlier tweeted that "Kansas is the most pro-gun state in America."

This year's NRA Annual Meeting of Members is being held May 5 in Dallas. But the city's mayor pro tem said last week that the organization should reconsider coming to Dallas after the Feb. 14 deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Kobach wrote in a column last week advocating for arming teachers "provided they obtain a concealed carry permit and take appropriate training."

Comments

Vicki Smith Hale 3 hours, 17 minutes ago

what? didn't kobach get enough money from them the last time he ran for office? Pure bribery - plain and simple.

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 56 minutes ago

Do you think they will come? They don't allow guns at their conferences. And it will bring a lot of attention to Kansas' growing violent crime rate, which will make them look bad. It would be better for them to meet somewhere where the crime rate is alway high, like Chicago.

