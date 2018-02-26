City asks residents to complete online survey for affordable housing study

The City of Lawrence is asking residents to complete an online survey as part of its ongoing housing study.

The city hired BBC Research & Consulting to conduct the comprehensive housing market study. BBC will compile the survey data in a report that will be used to help prioritize affordable housing needs, according to a news release from the city. The survey is available online and answers will be confidential.

Residents who participated in the phone survey earlier this month do not need to complete the online survey, the release said. Consultants will also hold focus groups to collect responses.

If residents have questions about the housing study, they can contact Assistant City Manager Diane Stoddard at 832-3413 or by email at dstoddard@lawrenceks.org.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.