Time running out to vote in Lawrence library’s quest for national popularity award

Lawrence Public Library, pictured Aug. 20, 2015.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

Lawrence Public Library, pictured Aug. 20, 2015.

By Staff Report

February 23, 2018

The Lawrence Public Library is making a final push to get to the championship round of a national popularity contest for best public library.

Earlier this week, Lawrence advanced to the Final Four of a bracket-style competition that started with a field of 116 libraries across the country.

As of Thursday night, Lawrence trailed Pueblo, Colo., by about 700 votes in the race to the final round, according to Lawrence Public Library Executive Director Brad Allen.

Fans of the Lawrence Public Library have until 11 p.m. Central time Friday to vote online.

Voters can submit their vote by entering their name and email address into the online form, or they can double their vote by adding a comment about why they love their library.

Voting for the final round will begin Feb. 26 and run through March 2.

The Engaging Local Government Leaders organization in West Linn, Ore., is organizing the contest and will present the Leslie B. Knope Award to the winning library.

The organization says it is focused on "increasing diversity and inclusion in local government, humanizing local government, and connecting local government decision-makers with the best companies working in the local government arena."

The award is named after a character played by Amy Poehler on the TV show “Parks and Recreation.”

VOTING LINK

ELGL.org — Final Four: Pueblo, CO v. Lawrence, KS

