Lawrence City Commission approves new mural for 23rd Street business

A new mural will soon brighten one of the city’s main roadways.

The Lawrence City Commission has approved an approximately 600-square-foot mural proposed by the Van Go program for the Natural Grocers building, 1301 W. 23rd St.

About 20 teenagers ages 14 to 18 will work with a lead artist on the project, according Van Go’s proposal. The conceptual plan for the mural calls for several segments of imagery across the front facade of the building.

Van Go is an arts-based social service agency in Lawrence, which Natural Grocers has commissioned to create the mural. Natural Grocers will determine the subject matter of the imagery during the design process, and design elements will likely be related to fruits, vegetables and community, according to the proposal.

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission approved the mural project earlier this month, and the City Commission approved it as part of its consent agenda Tuesday. The project will take place between February and April, according to the proposal.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.