Video allegedly shows 4-year-old rape victim being hit at Wichita YMCA

WICHITA — Court records in the case against a Kansas man charged with sexually two girls at a YMCA child care say video shows one of the children being struck twice in the face.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a police affidavit was released Wednesday in the case against 21-year-old Caleb Gaston. He's charged with raping a 4-year-old girl and committing aggravated indecent liberties with a 3-year-old girl last month at the Downtown YMCA Kid Zone in Wichita.

The affidavit says video shows a staff member taking the 4-year-old to a bathroom after she was hit. The girl later told a social worker she had been assaulted while she was getting sick in the sink.

Gaston's attorney, Steve Ariagno, said in an email that Gaston "denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing."

