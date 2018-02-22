Latest from the National Weather Service: Snow, sleet mix to turn to freezing rain by late morning

A mix of snow and sleet is expected to turn to freezing rain and drizzle by late Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

The weather service as of its 3:45 a.m. forecast is predicting that snow amounts should be less than a half inch, and additional ice accumulations could total one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch. Hazardous road conditions are expected through the day.

All of Douglas County remains in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.. Other counties in the advisory include Riley, Jefferson, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee counties.

