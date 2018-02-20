Ice storm causes numerous cancellations, including Lawrence schools and public library, Haskell and others; all KU classes canceled

An ice storm has caused Lawrence Public Schools to cancel classes for Tuesday.

Eudora Public Schools also have canceled classes for the day.

As of 8:15 a.m., the University of Kansas was canceling classes scheduled before 1 p.m. at the Lawrence campus, and buses were not running on campus. KU decided around noon to cancel classes for the rest of the day. The campus is open, and KU says employees should use their judgment as to whether they can safely travel to work. KU's Edwards Campus in Overland Park and Leavenworth is closed. The KU Medical Center is open.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Douglas County until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The forecast called for freezing rain to begin this morning and for ice accumulations of up to a third of an inch in places.

Look for the Journal-World to update its list of area closings as more information becomes available. If your organization has a closing to announce, send it to closings@ljworld.com

Area closings, cancellations and postponements include:

• Lawrence Public Schools, closed on Tuesday

• Haskell Indian Nations University, all classes canceled. Only essential employees required to report.

• Bishop Seabury, closed on Tuesday

• Veritas Christian School, closed on Tuesday

• Eudora Public Schools, closed on Tuesday

• Baldwin City Public Schools, closed on Tuesday

• Tonganoxie Public Schools, closed on Tuesday

• McLouth Public Schools, closed on Tuesday

• Raintree Montessori School, closed on Tuesday

• Lawrence Montessori School, closed on Tuesday

• Community Children's Center/Head Start, closed on Tuesday

• Googols of Learning, closed on Tuesday

• Lawrence Public Library, closed on Tuesday

• Lawrence Arts Center, all classes before 5 p.m. cancelled. Check Arts Center website for updates about evening activities.

• The Giving Tree Preschool, closed on Tuesday

• Children's Learning Center day care, closed on Tuesday

• Hilltop Child Development Center, closed on Tuesday

• Heartland Community Health Center, closed on Tuesday

• Princeton Children Center, closed on Tuesday

• Lawrence Gymnastics Academy, all activities canceled, including those scheduled for Tuesday.

• Independenc Inc, closed Tuesday, including transportation services

• Lawrence Parks and Recreation, all classes canceled Tuesday. Recreation centers will remain open until 9 p.m., but the Indoor Aquatic Center will close at 5 p.m. and the Carl Knox Natatorium will not open for the evening.

• Lawrence Memorial Hospital Senior Supper and Baby Care canceled for Tuesday

• All Lawrence High School athletic events, practices and conditioning for Tuesday canceled or postponed

• Free State boys basketball game vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest postponed

• West Middle School Warhawk Invitational, first day postponed

• Class 6A bowling regional at Royal Crest Lanes postponed until 9:35 a.m. Wednesday

