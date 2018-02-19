Public meetings regarding proposed bus route changes in Lawrence to begin this week

Lawrence Transit will begin a series of public meetings this week regarding proposed bus route changes.

The public can attend the meetings to give feedback on bus routes and service, according to a city news release. Meetings will be in the format of an open house and listening session. Transit representatives will be available to hear concerns and answer questions.

Proposed changes this year include the following:

• Route 3: major route change

• Route 27: minor change in routing

• Route 29: discontinue Saturday service

• Route 36: major change in routing

• Route 38: realign to serve new KU Central District

• Route 42: realign to serve new KU Central District

• Route 44: realign to serve new KU Central District

More information about the city's bus routes and schedules is available at lawrencetransit.org.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Wednesday:

Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.

The Crossroads, 4th Floor

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday:

Lawrence Transit office open house

933 New Hampshire St.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday:

Lawrence Public Library

707 Vermont St., Room C

6 to 7 p.m.

Friday:

Lawrence Transit office open house

933 New Hampshire St.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

