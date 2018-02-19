Lawrence Public Library makes it to ‘Final Four’ in national online contest

The Lawrence Public Library has advanced to the “Final Four” round in a national competition for best public library, according to a news release Monday from the library.

The library is competing for the Leslie B. Knope Award.

The contest, which is determined by online voting, began with 116 libraries nominated in a March Madness-style bracketing system. Lawrence recently beat out the library in Lewisville, Texas.

Lawrence’s next rival is in Colorado.

“Pueblo, Colorado, came into this round with 2,289 votes to our 838,” said Heather Kearns, Lawrence Public Library’s marketing coordinator. “We’re small, but mighty, and have total confidence that Lawrence will show America how much it believes in its library.”

Kearns said the library is aiming for 6,000 votes.

Online voting for this round runs until 11 p.m. Friday. You can vote for Lawrence Public Library once per round here. Leaving a comment about why you love the library will count as a double vote.

For more information about the contest and how to vote, visit lplks.org for updated bracket news and voting instructions.

The contest for the Leslie B. Knope Award is organized by the Engaging Local Government Leaders organization in West Linn, Ore. The award is named after a character played by Amy Poehler on the TV show “Parks and Recreation.”

