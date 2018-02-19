Want input on search for New York Elementary principal? Survey available online

The Lawrence school district is inviting parents, students, staff and community members to complete an online survey to aid with the search for the next principal of New York Elementary School.

The survey can be found on the home page of the district website, www.usd497.org. The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The survey is designed to gain community input regarding the leadership qualities desired in the next principal, according to the district's website. The district says that the responses, which will remain anonymous, will be compiled and used by the interview committee throughout the selection process.

Nancy DeGarmo, who has been principal of New York Elementary since 2004, is retiring at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.