Today's news

Want input on search for New York Elementary principal? Survey available online

New York Elementary School

Photo by Richard Gwin. Enlarge photo.

New York Elementary School

By Staff Report

February 19, 2018

Advertisement

The Lawrence school district is inviting parents, students, staff and community members to complete an online survey to aid with the search for the next principal of New York Elementary School.

The survey can be found on the home page of the district website, www.usd497.org. The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The survey is designed to gain community input regarding the leadership qualities desired in the next principal, according to the district's website. The district says that the responses, which will remain anonymous, will be compiled and used by the interview committee throughout the selection process.

Nancy DeGarmo, who has been principal of New York Elementary since 2004, is retiring at the end of the school year.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...