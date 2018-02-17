Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Feb. 20 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 02/13/18.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid No. B1802, Project No. UT1716 – Connecticut Street, E. 10th Street to E. 11th Street Waterline Replacement Project, to Hettinger Excavating, in the amount of $196,215, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract.

b) Authorize the purchase of three (3) 2018 Chevrolet 4x4 9c1 Pursuit Tahoes, in the amount of $107,942.80, from Roberts Chevrolet, utilizing the Mid America Council of Public Procurement contract.

c) Award Bid No. B1800, for 10 2018 Ford Police Utility Interceptors, to Laird Noller Ford, in the amount of $286,456.00.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9439, amending certain sections of Chapter V, Article 18 of the City Code, which pertains to the regulation of signs (Sign Code).

• Adopt Resolution No. 7242, appointing Commissioner Matthew Herbert to the Board of Directors of the Bioscience and Technology Business Center.

• Approve a request to rezone (Z-17-00602) approximately 8.434 acres from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 4500 Overland Drive. Submitted by Barber Emerson LC on behalf of Fox Run KS LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9438, rezoning (Z-17-00602) approximately 8.434 acres from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 4500 Overland Drive. (PC Item 1; approved 8-0 on 1/24/18)



• Approve a revised Preliminary Development Plan (PDP-17-00663) for the Lawrence Humane Society located at 1805 E. 19th Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services LLC on behalf of Lawrence Humane Society Inc, property owner of record. (PC Item 2; approved 8-0 on 1/24/18)



• Approve a Special Event Permit (SE-18-00045) for Kaw Valley Greenhouses at 2300 Louisiana Street from March 24, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Submitted by Kaw Valley Greenhouses Inc on behalf of Hillcrest Foods, Inc. for 2300 Louisiana Co LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept dedication of utility, drainage, and landscape easements for VenturePark Subdivision No. 1, associated with Minor Subdivision (MS-17-00667) located at 2325 and 2425 Venture Park Drive. Submitted by Bartlett & West, Inc., for City of Lawrence, property owner of record.

• Accept vacation of easements and right-of-way as shown on Minor Subdivision/Replat (MS-17-00677) for Collegiate at Lawrence, a one-lot subdivision on approximately 36.17 acres located at 1601 W. 33rd Street, 3425 Ousdahl Road, and 3100 Block, Ousdahl Road. Submitted by CFS Engineers for Utah State Retirement Investment Fund, property owner of record.

• Accept the Lawrence Loop Alignment Study.

• Initiate a text amendment to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code to incorporate short-term rental uses and direct staff to develop an ordinance for the licensing, inspecting and regulating of short-term rental properties.

• Receive the Public Incentives Review Committee’s (PIRC) recommendation and consider Hillary’s (DEW—Drink Eat Well) request for an expansion assistance grant, to be funded equally from the City, County, and the Chamber/Economic Development Corporation of Lawrence, Kansas and authorize the City Manager to execute a performance agreement with the Company based on the provisions in the staff report and provide $10,000 in City economic development funds for the City’s grant contribution. (PIRC recommendation 6-0 in favor on 2/13/18)

• Approve a request from Natural Grocers for an exterior mural on the north side of the Natural Grocers Building, located at 1301 W. 23rd Street, as recommended by the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission.



• Receive the Affordable Housing Advisory Board 2017 Annual Report.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive staff reaction regarding downtown protests.

Action: Receive staff reaction, if appropriate.

• Consider request pertaining to outdoor LED lighting installed in, or at the direction of, or owned by the City of Lawrence, including Westar lights.

Action: Consider request and direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider authorizing the expansion of the Low-Income Elderly Utility Rate (Lifeline) program in 2019 by lowering the percentage discount from sixty-five percent (65%) to thirty-five percent (35%) for low-income elderly customers and adding a $5.00 per month discount for populations that are low-income with a disability, or low income and a U.S. Veteran regardless of age.

Action: Authorize the expansion of the Low-Income Elderly Rate (Lifeline) program in 2019 by lowering the percentage discount for low-income elderly customers and adding a $5.00 per month discount for populations that are low-income with a disability, or low income and a U.S. Veteran regardless of age, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the 2018 Budget increasing the expenditure authority in the Housing Trust Fund to $600,000 and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9440, amending the 2018 City Operating and Capital Improvement Budget.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9440, amending the 2018 City Operating and Capital Improvement Budget, if appropriate.

• Open the public hearing established by Resolution No. 7234, which set the public hearing date of February 20, 2018 to consider the blighted property located at 541 Perry Street. Defer the public hearing at the request of Berniece Garber until March 6, 2018 at which time Resolution No. 7238 will be considered for adoption, which would declare the structure located at 541 Perry Street to be an unsafe and dangerous structure thereby ordering the repair or demolition of the structure within a specified date.

Action: Open the public hearing established by Resolution No. 7234 and defer the public hearing until March 6, 2018, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on second and final reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19.

Action: Adopt on second and final reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

