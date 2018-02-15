Trio of wrongfully convicted Kansans seek compensation

— Three men who were exonerated after spending a combined 55 years behind bars want the state to create a system for compensating the wrongly convicted.

Floyd Bledsoe, Lamonte McIntyre and Richard Jones pleaded Wednesday with the Senate Judiciary Committee to endorse a bill that would pay exonerees $80,000 for each year of imprisonment minus civil judgments resulting from lawsuits. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the bill would require conviction and arrest records related to these cases to be expunged.

Bledsoe was freed in 2015 after spending more than 15 years in prison for a homicide his brother confessed to committing before killing himself. McIntyre served 23 years for a Kansas City, Kansas, double homicide and Jones 17 years for a suburban Kansas City robbery before they were freed last year.

