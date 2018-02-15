Man sentenced to 41 years in Kansas deputy’s abduction, rape

OLATHE — A man has been sentenced to 41 years and three months in prison for kidnapping and raping a suburban Kansas City sheriff's deputy with the help of another man.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old William Luth, of Blue Springs, Mo., was sentenced Thursday after the prosecutor read a statement from the deputy in which she described "two hours of hell." The deputy wasn't in uniform when she was abducted in October 2016 from the parking lot of a detention center in Olathe, while headed to work. She was released in the Missouri suburb of Lee's Summit.

Charges in the attack also are pending against Brady Newman-Caddell. Luth and Newman-Caddell also are charged with sexually assaulting a Missouri woman while her 2-year-old daughter was in the same bed.

