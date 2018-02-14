Kansas Biological Survey hosting public forums with goal of identifying prairies, forests near historic sites

The Kansas Biological Survey will host four public forums in Douglas County with the goal of identifying native prairies and forests near historic sites.

Jennifer Delisle, associate researcher for the Kansas Biological Survey, said the forums would start in Baldwin City with a 7 p.m. gathering Thursday at the Lumberyard Arts Center, 718 High St. The dates and locations of the other forums are:

• 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Flory Meeting Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Harper St.

• 10 a.m. March 3 at the Lecompton Community Building, 333 Elmore St.

• 10 a.m. March 10 at Eudora City Hall, 4 E. Seventh St.

Each forum will begin with a short presentation about the natural and historic places near the host city, Delisle said. The main focus of the forums will be the preservation of Douglas County’s historic landscape of prairies and forests, especially those near historical sites.

“We are trying to further the conservation of prairies and forests and see if there are those private landowners who have an interest in managing their land in ways to protect or improve the historic landscapes,” she said.

Delisle said representatives from conservation organizations would be at the forums to share information with landowners about how they can improve, preserve or protect prairies or forests.

The forums are part of a project funded with a $104,457 Natural and Cultural Heritage Grant the Douglas County Commission awarded in May 2017 to the University of Kansas Center for Research Inc. to identify high-quality prairies and forests in the area.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.