Baldwin City business destroyed by fire uncertain about its future; firm once was located in Lawrence

A fire Monday destroyed a Baldwin City business that had relocated from Lawrence early last year, and left its owner with more questions than answers about its future.

The fire gutted a two-story wood-frame building that was home to CopperLeaf Gourmet Foods, 215 N. Sixth St. Baldwin City Fire Chief Terry Baker said the fire started about 5 p.m. in what was once the living room of the more than 100-year-old house. He did not have an estimate of the damage but said the fire destroyed the building and its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baker said.

Karen Sue Carlson relocated her CopperLeaf Gourmet Foods to Baldwin City early last year from its previous location at 1800 E. 23rd St. in Lawrence. She bought the Baldwin City building and surrounding 1-acre of property in 2015. Carlson produced a variety of dips, sauces, condiments, bruscettas, jellies and jams at the site, which were marketed to retail outlets and online.



Carlson said Tuesday she did not know yet her future plans for the business.

