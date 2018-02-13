Child care worker charged with second assault at Kansas YMCA

WICHITA — A child care worker has been charged with sexually assaulting a second child at a YMCA in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Caleb Gaston was charged Monday with aggravated indecent liberties with a 3-year-old girl. He had been free on bond on charges that he raped a 4-year-old girl on Jan. 29 when the younger child was identified as a possible victim of a Jan. 24 assault. Gaston was arrested again last week and is jailed on $1 million bond.

Gaston's attorney, Steve Ariagno, said in an email that Gaston "denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing."

As part of the investigation, authorities are reviewing YMCA camera footage. Plymouth Congregational Church said in a statement that Gaston was terminated in October from its preschool after an inappropriate touching complaint.

