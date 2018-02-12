Roadwork for Feb. 12, 2018

• Construction on a sanitary sewer line near Burroughs Creek Trail between 15th Street and 19th Street will be cause closures over the next several weeks. The Burroughs Creek Trail will be closed between 15th Street and 19th Street from Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-23. Nineteenth Street will be closed in both directions between Haskell Avenue and Barker Avenue on Feb. 20 and 21. The planned detour will be 15th Street.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

