Lawrence police investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital saying he was shot during robbery

By Sara Shepherd

February 12, 2018, 3:57 p.m. Updated February 12, 2018, 4:17 p.m.

A shooting victim showed up to Lawrence Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon, opening an investigation by Lawrence police.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old Lawrence man, said he was shot during a robbery at roughly 12:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 26th Street, Officer Drew Fennelly said. Fennelly said the man showed up at the hospital about 12:45 p.m.

It happened that there were already some Lawrence police officers at the hospital at that time, handling an unrelated matter, Fennelly said.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, Fennelly said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, police did not have more information to share about the the shooting, Fennelly said.

No suspect was in custody and police did not yet have suspect information to share, Fennelly said. He said it also still was unclear how the man arrived at the hospital.

“It’s still being actively investigated,” Fennelly said.

