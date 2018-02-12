Lawrence man convicted in stabbing at 14th and Vermont

A man accused of stabbing a friend he’d had a falling out with over “a girl and money” in September 2017 has been found guilty.

Vantino F. Peaches, 30, of Lawrence pleaded no contest to and was subsequently convicted of one count of aggravated battery, a felony, Monday morning in Douglas County District Court.

Peaches was originally charged with a higher level of aggravated battery. Under his plea agreement that was dropped to a less severe category, according to charges read aloud by Judge Kay Huff.

The conviction stems from a stabbing reported the afternoon of Sept. 6 at an apartment in the 100 block of West 14th Street, at the intersection of 14th and Vermont streets.

The victim, a 30-year-old Lawrence man, was flown to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for treatment of his injury.

According to an affidavit prepared by police in support of Peaches’ arrest, previously reported by the Journal-World:

The victim told police he had known Peaches for a while but that they had a falling-out after Peaches supposedly “hung out” with a girl the victim previously dated. The victim also found money missing from his apartment and thought Peaches, whom he had seen around the neighborhood, stole it.

After exchanging social media messages, Peaches came to the victim’s apartment and they agreed to fight.

The victim told police he went outside and put up his fists, then went back inside to put down his necklace, and as he was coming back out the door Peaches stabbed him in the abdomen.

At Monday's hearing, Peaches also pleaded no contest and was convicted of two lesser felonies.

One, from the same case, was one count of interference with law enforcement, for lying about his identity to a police officer who stopped and ultimately arrested him about a week after the stabbing, prosecutor Deborah Moody said evidence showed. The second, from a 2016 case, was one count of forgery for stealing a check from his father and forging his name to cash it, Moody said.

Peaches’ sentencing for all the convictions is scheduled for March 19. He remains jailed.

