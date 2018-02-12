Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 12, 2018

By Staff Report

February 12, 2018

Marriages

Jovita Alberta Reyes, 25, Lawrence, and Jordan Lyle Cuttell, 24, Lawrence.

April S. Sweany, 43, Lawrence, and Waleed Abusaen, 29, Lawrence.

Andrew Warren Morgan, 40, Lawrence, and Candice Lee Wuehle, 35, Lawrence.

Divorces

Jeanette Kuntz, 35, Lawrence, and Joshua Kuntz, 41, Lawrence.

Amber Lacy Brown, 35, Clermont, Fla., and Nicholas J Brown, 37, Lawrence.

Melanie Stinson, 34, Lawrence, and Sansara Stinson, 30, Lawrence.

Amy Conway, 44, Lawrence, and Jeremy Conway, 38, Lawrence.

Lindsey Rubow, 33, Eudora, and Ryan Rubow, 38, Eudora.

Rachael Hurlbut, 37, Lawrence, and Chad Alan Hurlbut, 30, Oskaloosa.

Spencer Hulcy, 26, Lawrence, and Bethany Bryant, 26, Lawrence.

William C. Wangerin, 59, Lawrence, and Cynthia Wangerin, 53, Lawrence.

Catherine Kennedy, 31, Kansas City, Mo., and Michael Alan Kennedy, 35, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Robert Allen Grizzle and Dorothy Jo Grizzle, 501 E. 10th St., Lane B31, Eudora.

Gary Dale Wheeler and Linda May Wheeler, 1909 E. 30th St., Lawrence.

Rachel Stix Neill, 1131 New Jersey St., Lawrence.

Christopher Michael Owens, 3516 Harvard Road, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

