Fire destroys north Baldwin City business

Baldwin City Fire Chief Terry Baker said a Monday afternoon fire destroyed a more than 100-year-old building that was home to a north Baldwin City business.

Baker said the fire at CopperLeaf Gourmet Foods, 215 N. Sixth St., started about 5 p.m. Monday. The two-story wood-frame building that housed the business was a “total loss,” Baker said. There were no injuries from the fire, he said.

“The building was not occupied,” he said. “The people at the business had left 10 minutes before the fire.”

He was the first to arrive at the fire scene and found flames rapidly spreading through the building, Baker said. It appears the fire started in what used to be the living room of the building that was a residential home before it was converted to a business, he said.

“The southeast corner of the building was fully engulfed and there were flames in the second floor and attic,” he said.

He made the decision to have firefighters contain the fire rather than attempt to save the building, Baker said. A garage and storefront on the property were not damaged from the fire, he said

Units from Eudora Township, Palmyra Township, Willow Springs Township, Wakarusa Township and Wellsville fire departments responded to the fire, Baker said.

The fire was brought under control about 7 p.m., Baker said. Units remained on the scene at 9:30 p.m. Monday to ensure a few remaining hotspots didn’t reignite, he said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday night, Baker said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.