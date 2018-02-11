Today's news

Kansas voting rights challenge headed to trial

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2016, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach responds to questions outside the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after delivering an argument in a legal fight over how the state of Kansas enforces its proof-of-citizenship requirement for voters who register at motor vehicle offices.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski. Enlarge photo.

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2016, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach responds to questions outside the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after delivering an argument in a legal fight over how the state of Kansas enforces its proof-of-citizenship requirement for voters who register at motor vehicle offices.

By Associated Press

February 11, 2018

Wichita — Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote are headed to trial next month.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Friday added additional days to a previously scheduled trial that begins March 6 in Kansas City, Kan. The new schedule sets aside eight days for the bench trial.

American Civil Liberties Union sued Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on behalf of the League of Women Voters and voters over the requirement that people produce a document such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport to register at motor vehicle offices.

The ACLU’s lawsuit’s key argument is that the Kansas law violates a federal law requiring minimal information to register. A separate but similar case also simultaneously goes to trial arguing a right-to-vote claim.

