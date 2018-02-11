Eudora woman in hospital after wrecking car while allegedly trying to flee law enforcement

A Eudora woman is in the University of Kansas hospital after an accident Saturday in Leavenworth County that occurred as she was allegedly attempting to flee from law enforcement.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online report, Kathlene Lynn Carlson, 45, of Eudora, was fleeing from pursuing law enforcement at about 11 a.m. Saturday when she lost control of a 2001 Mazda at 18449 W. 206th St., about 1.5 miles southeast of Tonganoxie.

The report states Carlson crossed the center line, swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle and traveled into the west ditch where the Mazda flipped end to end 2 1/2 times, ejecting her from the vehicle. An update on her condition wasn't immediately available.

The report states Carlson was transported to the KU hospital. According to the report, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has arranged to hold Carlson for a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.