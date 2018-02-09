Man sentenced to prison for soliciting nude photos from 15-year-old in Douglas County

A man convicted of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl in Douglas County has been sentenced to prison.

On Thursday in Douglas County District Court, Judge Kay Huff sentenced Sean T. Wenger, 33, of Osage City to 32 months in prison — or more than two and a half years — for the conviction, according to the district attorney’s office. Wenger must register as a sex offender for 25 years and, after serving his prison time, Wenger also will have lifetime post-release supervision, the judge ordered.

Wenger was charged in June 2017 with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, according to court records.

In January, Wenger pleaded no contest to and was convicted of the charge.

In May 2015, Lawrence police began an investigation involving online sexual activity, which led to the charge being filed against Wenger, prosecutor Deborah Moody said at his plea hearing.

Texts between Wenger and a girl who he knew was under 18 show that he demanded sexually explicit photos of the girl, then 15, Moody said. Police found 20 nude images of the girl on Wenger’s phone, photos that the teen took and sent to him at his request, while she was in Douglas County, Moody said.

No physical contact between Wenger and the girl was alleged.

Wenger’s current address is Osage City, according to jail records. At the time of his arrest in September, his address was listed as Florida.

