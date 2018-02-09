Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Feb. 13 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 02/06/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9432, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street and the 600 block of E. 8th Street on Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during this event for the Kansas Food Truck Festival.

b) Ordinance No. 9433, designating property at 413 E. 7th Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

c) Ordinance No. 9434, designating property at 801 Alabama Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

d) Ordinance No. 9435, designating property at 1654 Kentucky Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

e) Ordinance No. 9436, designating property at 2127 Barker Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Velva Sheldon, 1312 Summit Avenue.

• Approve travel expense statements for Mayor Stuart Boley and Vice-Mayor Lisa Larsen from the New Partners for Smart Growth Conference, January 31 – February 3, 2018.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Presentation from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on:

-Project Goal

-Land

-Timelines for development and operation

-Services planned

-Visual rendering of site and building

• Emergency Operations Training:

Overview of Emergency Management for Elected Officials – Terri Smith/Mark Bradford

What is Emergency Management

Your Roles

Your Responsibilities

Your Authorities

National Incident Management System (NIMS)

Incident Command System (ICS)

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.