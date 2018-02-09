2 Topeka officers involved in fatal shooting of black man are now back at work

TOPEKA — Two Topeka police officers who fatally shot a man have returned to work with the police department.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Thursday that officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey returned from administrative leave on Wednesday. She would not reveal their duty assignments.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports officers were placed on leave Sept. 28 after Dominique White was shot and killed near a park in Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled in December that the shooting was justified. He said while White was fleeing from the officers, he moved his hand over a pocket that contained a gun.

In January, city officials said an internal police investigation found the officers followed department policies during the confrontation.

White's family has consistently questioned whether the shooting was justified.

